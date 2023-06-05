Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/5/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 - 2 pounds boneless chicken thighs or breasts cut into bite size pieces
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or other vegetable oil
- ½ cup apple juice
- ½ cup packed light brown sugar
- ⅓ cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch + 1 tablespoon water (cornstarch slurry)
- optional garnishes: sesame seeds, chopped green onion
Instructions
STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS
- Whisk together the apple juice, light brown sugar, soy sauce, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, garlic, and ground ginger. Set aside.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet, then add the chicken. Cook the chicken until you can no longer see any pink on the outside.
- Add the sauce to the pan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes.
- Whisk together the cornstarch and water and add to the pan. Continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes.
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS
- In your slow cooker, whisk together the apple juice, light brown sugar, soy sauce, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, garlic, and ground ginger.
- Add the chicken and stir to coat. Cover and cook on low for 5 - 6 hours or high for 3 - 4 hours.
- Whisk in cornstarch slurry to thicken.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- In your instant pot, whisk together the apple juice, light brown sugar, soy sauce, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, garlic, ground ginger, and an additional ½ cup of water.
- Add the chicken and stir to coat. Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 5 minutes, followed by a 5 minute natural pressure release. Carefully quick release the remaining pressure, pausing if it begins to sputter.
- Whisk in cornstarch slurry to thicken.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup powdered milk (also called dried milk) can substitute equal parts dried milk + dried buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 1 tablespoon dried dill
- 1 teaspoon dried chives
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Add all the measured dried spices to a clean dry bowl.
- Mix thoroughly with a fork or a whisk, making sure to break up any clumps.
- Carefully pour spice blend into an airtight container.
- Store in a cool dry place until ready to use.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 slices toasted bread we used Texas toast
- 8 ounces dried beef chopped
- 3 tablespoons butter unsalted
- ⅓ cup all purpose flour
- 3 cups whole milk
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a medium sized skillet, melt the butter, then add the flour and whisk together. Cook for a 2 - 3 minutes while stirring.
- Whisk in the milk and bring to a simmer, stirring frequently until the milk has thickened, about 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Stir in the chopped beef and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Spoon the creamed mixture over the slices of toast.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 16 ounces wide egg noodles
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 10 ounces canned tuna drained (2 small cans)
- 2 cans condensed cream of mushroom soup* 10.5 ounces, each
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 tablespoon butter melted
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Boil egg noodles according to package directions, drain and return to pot.
- To the noodles, add the peas, tuna, soup, milk, and shredded cheddar. Stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Press noodles into a 9x13 inch buttered casserole dish.
- Mix together the panko crumbs and melted butter and sprinkle over the noodle mixture.
- Bake at 375F for 15 to 20 minutes, until bubbling and browned on top.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 12 ounces milk chocolate chips
- ½ cup mini peanut butter cups
- 1 cup peanut butter candy like reese’s pieces or peanut butter m&m’s
- ¼ cup chopped peanuts
- 2-3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter OR ½ cup peanut butter chips
Instructions
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
- In a microwave safe bowl, heat chocolate chips on high power in 20 to 30 second increments, stirring between heating sessions until chocolate is fully melted.
- Spread melted chocolate evenly onto lined baking sheet until about ¼” thick.
- Before chocolate sets, evenly top with peanut butter cups, peanut butter candy, and chopped peanuts.
- IF USING PEANUT BUTTER: Melt the peanut butter in the microwave for about 10 seconds. Stir until it is runny. Microwave longer if the peanut butter is too thick to pour off of the spoon. Drizzle the melted peanut butter evenly over bark.
- IF USING PEANUT BUTTER CHIPS: In a microwave safe bowl, heat peanut butter chips on high power in 20 to 30 second increments, stirring between heating sessions until chips are fully melted. Drizzle melted peanut butter chips evenly over bark.
- Allow to set at room temperature for about 30 minutes before cutting or breaking into pieces.