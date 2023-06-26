Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/26/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds beef, cut into bite sized pieces pictured is stew beef
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil alternative: olive oil or vegetable oil
- 4 garlic cloves minced
- ½ cup honey
- ½ cup ketchup
- ½ cup soy sauce or coconut aminos
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano or Italian seasoning
- 1 cup cold filtered water
- Optional: green onion, scallions, parsley, sesame seeds
- 1 - 2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with an equal amount of cold water for thickening, if desired
Instructions
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium / medium-high heat and, working in batches, brown the beef pieces on all sides. (You don’t need to cook through, just get some caramelization on each side). Make sure not to crowd the pan.
- Add browned meat to the slow cooker.
- In a bowl, whisk together the garlic, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, and oregano. Pour over meat. Add water and stir to combine everything.
- Cover and cook 4 – 6 hours on LOW (we do not recommend cooking this recipe on high as it may cause the honey to burn).
- Check after 4 hours. If your meat is tender and you want to thicken the sauce, then stir in your cornstarch slurry in 1 tablespoon increments until desired consistency is reached and finish with sesame seeds and chopped green onion.
- If the meat is not tender yet, but the sauce is nearly gone, add a little more water and stir to avoid burning the honey. Cover and continue cooking.
- When meat has reached your preferred tenderness, if you want to thicken the sauce, stir in your cornstarch slurry in 1:1 tablespoon increments until desired consistency is reached. Finish with sesame seeds and chopped green onion.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- Using sauté mode and working in batches, heat oil and brown the beef pieces on all sides. (You don’t need to cook through, just get some caramelization on each side). Make sure not to crowd the pan.
- In a bowl, whisk together the garlic, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, and oregano. Pour over meat. Add water and stir to combine everything.
- Cover and set to ‘sealing’. Cook on high (manual) for 20 minutes. Allow a natural pressure release of at least 10 minutes.
- Remove lid and turn on sauté mode. If you want to thicken the sauce, stir in cornstarch slurry in 1:1 tablespoon increments until desired consistency is reached. Finish with sesame seeds and chopped green onion.
DUTCH OVEN DIRECTIONS
- Place Dutch oven on the stove top and brown steak pieces in sesame oil over medium / medium-high heat. Work in batches if necessary so you don’t crowd the pan.
- In a bowl, whisk together the garlic, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, and oregano. Pour over meat. Add water and stir to combine everything.
- Deglaze the bottom of the pan with the water, then whisk in remaining ingredients. Cover and place Dutch oven in a 250°F oven. (If your dutch oven doesn’t have a good fitted lid, cover with foil and then put lid on to create a tighter seal.)
- Cook for 2 – 3 hours, until meat is tender. If you want to thicken the sauce, stir in cornstarch slurry in 1:1 tablespoon increments until desired consistency is reached. Finish with sesame seeds and chopped green onion.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can refried beans 15 ounces
- 1 ½ cups guacamole
- 16 ounces cream cheese softened
- 8 ounces sour cream
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 1 ½ cups shredded Fiesta blend cheese
- 1 ½ cups diced grape tomatoes
- 1 can 2.5 ounces sliced olives
- 2 to 3 green onions diced
Instructions
- In a large bowl with an electric mixer, combine the cream cheese, sour cream, and taco seasoning. Set aside.
- Evenly spread the refried beans along the bottom of an 8x8″ casserole dish. Spread the guacamole evenly on top of it, then the cream cheese mixture.
- Sprinkle the shredded cheese evenly on top of the cream cheese mixture, then the tomatoes, the olives, and finally the green onions.
- Chill the dip for at least 20 minutes before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1.5 - 2 pounds chicken breasts cooked and shredded
- 8 tortillas flour or corn
- ½ medium yellow onion finely diced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 tablespoons salted butter
- 4 tablespoons all purpose flour
- 2 cups chicken broth or stock
- 1 can chopped green chiles 4 ounces
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 cups shredded Monterey jack divided equally in halves
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a medium sized skillet, then add the onion, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Sauté until the onion is tender, then add the shredded chicken and cook until heated through. Remove from heat and stir in 1 cup of shredded Monterey jack cheese. Set aside.
- In a medium sized saucepan, melt the butter and whisk in the flour. Allow to cook about a minute, then slowly whisk in the chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the sour cream and green chiles. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Spread about ½ cup of the sour cream sauce onto the bottom of a 9x13 inch casserole dish.
- Divide the chicken mixture into 8 equal portions. Put each portion into the center of a flour tortilla. Roll up the tortilla and place seam side down into the casserole dish.
- Pour the remaining sour cream sauce evenly over the rolled up tortillas, then sprinkle the remaining cup of monterey jack cheese over the top.
- Bake at 350° F for 20 to 30 minutes, until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling around the edges.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- butter or oil for cooking
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 large flour tortillas
- 2 - 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese or shredded cheese of choice
- ketchup, mustard, dill pickle slices to taste
Instructions
- Brown ground beef in a large skillet. Drain. Add the Worcestershire sauce, seasoned salt and black pepper and cook another minute or two longer. Remove from the skillet and set aside.
- Wash and dry your skillet and return it to the stovetop. Heat butter or oil over medium heat, then place one large tortilla inside.
- On half of the tortilla, sprinkle some cheddar cheese, then spoon a generous portion of ground beef on top. Drizzle with ketchup and mustard, place a few pickles and then sprinkle with a little bit more cheddar cheese. Fold the other half of the tortilla over to cover.
- Add more butter or oil as needed. Cook the quesadilla over medium low heat for two to three minutes, until cheese has melted and tortilla is browned and crispy. Carefully flip the quesadilla over and cook another 2 to 3 minutes.
- Repeat with the remaining tortillas. Cut each quesadilla into thirds or fourths and serve.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cups pecans finely ground
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs (about 9 graham crackers)
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 6 tablespoons molasses (or 3 tablespoons molasses and 3 tablespoons bourbon)
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 2 pound white almond bark, chopped into small pieces (or white candy melts, or white chocolate chips)
- ½ pound chocolate almond bark, chopped into small pieces (or chocolate candy melts, or chocolate chips)
- optional garnishes: sprinkles, chopped nuts
Instructions
- In a large bowl combine your finely ground pecans, and graham cracker crumbs.
- In a medium saucepan over medium heat combine the butter, brown sugar, molasses, cinnamon, and vanilla.
- Whisk until all the sugar is melted, about 5 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat pour over the pecan and graham cracker mix.
- Use a wooden spoon to help combine the mixture.
- When the mixture is cool enough to handle use a 1 ½ tablespoon cookie scoop and roll into balls.
- Place the balls onto a parchment lined cookie sheet.
- Freeze for 2 hours.
- In a microwave safe bowl add the white almond bark and microwave in 30 second intervals until melted and smooth. Repeat with the chocolate almond bark.
- Working quickly dip half the truffles one at a time into the chocolate almond bark and half the truffles in the white almond bark.
- Place them back on the parchment paper.
- Top the chocolate ones with pecan halves and the white ones with the sprinkles.
- Let the chocolate harden up for about 10 minutes
