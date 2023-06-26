Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/26/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Honey Garlic Steak Bites

Ingredients

1 - 2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with an equal amount of cold water for thickening, if desired

Instructions

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium / medium-high heat and, working in batches, brown the beef pieces on all sides. (You don’t need to cook through, just get some caramelization on each side). Make sure not to crowd the pan.

Add browned meat to the slow cooker.

In a bowl, whisk together the garlic, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, and oregano. Pour over meat. Add water and stir to combine everything.

Cover and cook 4 – 6 hours on LOW (we do not recommend cooking this recipe on high as it may cause the honey to burn).

Check after 4 hours . If your meat is tender and you want to thicken the sauce, then stir in your cornstarch slurry in 1 tablespoon increments until desired consistency is reached and finish with sesame seeds and chopped green onion.

If the meat is not tender yet, but the sauce is nearly gone, add a little more water and stir to avoid burning the honey. Cover and continue cooking.