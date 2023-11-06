Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/6/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 1 chicken bouillon cube
- 16 ounces egg noodles
- 1 can cream of chicken soup 10.5 ounces
- 1 stick butter (½ cup)
- optional garnish: parsley
Instructions
- Add chicken stock and bouillon cube to a large pot or deep skillet with a lid. Bring to a boil over medium high heat.
- Add noodles to boiling stock, stir, and bring back to a gentle boil. Stir in the cream of chicken soup and simmer for 2 minutes more.
- Remove from heat, stir in butter, cover, and allow to rest for 20 minutes. Garnish before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 3.5 pounds of Russet potatoes about 4 large potatoes, peeled and sliced thinly
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese*
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon stone ground mustard
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Melt butter in a sauce pan. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Slowly whisk in the cream and cook until it has started to thicken.
- Stir in the stone ground mustard and the parmesan cheese, and heat until the cheese is melted and the sauce is smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Pour the sauce into the potatoes and toss to fully coat. Spread the potatoes into a lightly greased 9x13″ casserole dish. Cover tightly with foil and cook in a 350℉ oven for 60 minutes.
- Uncover, and cook an additional 30 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and the top is golden brown and bubbly.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 3 chicken breasts boneless, skinless
- 2 cups carrots cut into slivers pre-cut matchstick carrots work well for this!
- 1 cup diced sweet yellow onion
- 2 stalks celery diced
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 4 cups chicken stock or broth
- 1 pound potato gnocchi
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 cups fresh baby spinach leaves
- 1½ cup shredded parmesan cheese
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Add chicken, carrots, onion, celery, garlic, Italian seasoning and chicken stock to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 6 hours.
- About 30 minutes before you’re ready to serve, remove chicken breasts and shred. Return chicken to pot and stir in gnocchi and heavy cream. Allow to cook another 20 - 30 minutes.
- Immediately before serving, stir in spinach and parmesan cheese. Alternately, you can add the spinach and cheese to individual bowls and ladle the soup over top. Add salt and pepper to taste.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound tri-color rotini
- 1 small can sliced black olives 2.25 ounces
- 1 cup fresh mozzarella pearls
- 1/2 cup chopped genoa salami
- 1/2 cup artichoke hearts
- 1/4 cup chopped roasted red peppers
- 1/2 red onion thinly sliced
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 cup creamy Italian dressing
- garnish pepperoncini, Italian parsley
Instructions
STOVE TOP
- Cook pasta al dente, according to package directions. Drain, and rinse with cold water.
- Add all remaining ingredients and stir until well-mixed.
INSTANT POT
- Add pasta + 4.5 cups of water to the instant pot. Stir.
- Cover and set to ‘sealed’. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 4 minutes. Do a very careful quick release, pausing if it begins to sputter.
- Drain pasta and rinse with cool water, then add all remaining ingredients and stir until well mixed.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Crust:
- 12 graham cracker sheets
- 7 tablespoons butter (unsalted) melted
Filling:
- 7 cups mini marshmallows
- 15 ounces pumpkin puree 1 can
- 16 ounces whipped topping plus more for garnish/topping
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin spice
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- nonstick spray
Instructions
- Prep a 9″ springform pan with non-stick spray. Set pan aside.
- Crush the graham crackers to a fine crumb (a food processor or blender works well for this). In a bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter until mixture is similar in texture to wet sand.
- Press buttered graham cracker mixture into the springform pan covering the entire bottom and about halfway up the sides.
- Melt marshmallows in a microwave-safe bowl, by heating on high power for about two (2) minutes, until marshmallows are creamy and smooth. Quickly stir in the pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Mix until well combined.
- Fold in the whipped topping and mix until whipped topping is fully incorporated. Pour filling mixture into the pie crust, using a spatula to spread evenly.
- Refrigerate for at least 8 hours (or overnight) to set, top with additional whipped cream before serving, if desired.