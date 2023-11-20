Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/20/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound dried pasta pictured: rotini
- 1 package frozen meatballs 32 ounces, thawed
- 1 jar spaghetti sauce 24 ounces/3 cups
- 24 ounces water (3 cups)
- 1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- Add the pasta, meatballs, Italian seasoning, spaghetti sauce and water to a 9x13 inch casserole dish, and mix gently to combine. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.
- Cook in a 425℉ oven for 40 minutes.
- Remove from oven and uncover. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella evenly over the top and return the uncovered casserole to the oven for another 10 minutes, until the cheese has melted.
- Allow it to sit at room temperature for about 5 - 7 minutes before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- butter or oil for cooking
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 large flour tortillas
- 2 - 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese or shredded cheese of choice
- ketchup, mustard, dill pickle slices to taste
Instructions
- Brown ground beef in a large skillet. Drain. Add the Worcestershire sauce, seasoned salt and black pepper and cook another minute or two longer. Remove from the skillet and set aside.
- Wash and dry your skillet and return it to the stovetop. Heat butter or oil over medium heat, then place one large tortilla inside.
- On half of the tortilla, sprinkle some cheddar cheese, then spoon a generous portion of ground beef on top. Drizzle with ketchup and mustard, place a few pickles and then sprinkle with a little bit more cheddar cheese. Fold the other half of the tortilla over to cover.
- Add more butter or oil as needed. Cook the quesadilla over medium low heat for two to three minutes, until cheese has melted and tortilla is browned and crispy. Carefully flip the quesadilla over and cook another 2 to 3 minutes.
- Repeat with the remaining tortillas. Cut each quesadilla into thirds or fourths and serve.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package cornbread mix 8 ounces (we like Jiffy)
- 1 can whole kernel corn 15 ounces, drained
- 1 can creamed corn 15 ounces
- 1 cup sour cream
- ½ cup melted butter
- 2 eggs lightly beaten
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Whisk together the butter, eggs and sour cream. Add the cornbread mix and whisk until well blended and most of the lumps are gone.
- Stir in the whole kernel corn, creamed corn and shredded cheddar. Pour into a lightly greased 9x13 inch casserole dish.
- Bake for 45 to 50 minutes until edges are turning golden brown.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
COOKIES:
- ½ cup unsalted butter (1 stick) softened
- 1 cup white granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup holiday sprinkles or holiday chips
- pan release optional
BUTTERCREAM FROSTING:
- ½ cup unsalted butter (1 stick) softened
- 4 cups powdered sugar also called confectioners sugar
- 3-4 tablespoons milk
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- toppings: holiday sprinkles and decorations
Instructions
COOKIES:
- Using an electric mixer, in a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy (3 - 5 minutes). Add eggs and vanilla and continue beating until well combined.
- In a second smaller bowl, mix together flour, baking, soda, and salt. Incrementally beat the flour mixture into the butter mixture until everything is combined and a dough forms. Stir in holiday sprinkles and chips.
- Press cookie dough into a prepared 9x13 baking dish (lined with parchment paper or prepped with pan release) and bake in a preheated 375℉ oven for 12 - 15 minutes, until cookie is puffed and just beginning to turn golden brown on top.Note: do not wait for the edges to turn brown, we want a soft cookie that is easy to slice.
- Allow cookie to cool completely in pan - you can place in the refrigerator for accelerated cooling if desired.
BUTTERCREAM FROSTING:
- Use an electric mixer with a large bowl to whip the butter for 2 - 3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar and continue to mix until fully incorporated. Add the milk and vanilla and continue beating until light and fluffy.
- Spread frosting over cooled bars and top with holiday sprinkles and decorations. Slice into 24 bars.