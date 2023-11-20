Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/20/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Meatball Casserole

Ingredients

Instructions

Allow it to sit at room temperature for about 5 - 7 minutes before serving.

Remove from oven and uncover. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella evenly over the top and return the uncovered casserole to the oven for another 10 minutes, until the cheese has melted.

Add the pasta, meatballs, Italian seasoning, spaghetti sauce and water to a 9x13 inch casserole dish, and mix gently to combine. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.

TUESDAY

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

Ingredients

Instructions

Brown ground beef in a large skillet. Drain. Add the Worcestershire sauce, seasoned salt and black pepper and cook another minute or two longer. Remove from the skillet and set aside.

Wash and dry your skillet and return it to the stovetop. Heat butter or oil over medium heat, then place one large tortilla inside.

On half of the tortilla, sprinkle some cheddar cheese, then spoon a generous portion of ground beef on top. Drizzle with ketchup and mustard, place a few pickles and then sprinkle with a little bit more cheddar cheese. Fold the other half of the tortilla over to cover.

Add more butter or oil as needed. Cook the quesadilla over medium low heat for two to three minutes, until cheese has melted and tortilla is browned and crispy. Carefully flip the quesadilla over and cook another 2 to 3 minutes.