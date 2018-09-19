Cheers to this list of Orlando-area craft breweries

Central Florida's glass is overflowing when it comes to craft breweries and the list of options keep growing.

To help you get acquainted with something new, below is a list of nearly 20 breweries around the Orlando area that offer a brew, cider or sour ale for every taste in every Central Florida county.

Did we miss a new brewery or your favorite spot? Email us at web@wkmg.com.

Ocean Sun Brewing

There’s always something new on tap at Ocean Sun Brewing, in the newly named Hourglass District on Curry Ford Road. IPA fans will love the Blue Bags IPA.



If you go: 3030 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, Florida

Bonus: There’s always fresh popcorn.

What’s on tap? See the full beer list here.

Food: Guests can order in from any of the surrounding restaurants or bring their own.

Facebook: facebook.com/pg/oceansunbrewing/



Orlando Brewing Company

The brewery, just south of downtown, is one of Orlando's oldest and offers a range of events and limited releases. Yoga under the stars and the brewery's annual Oktoberfest are both popular events.



If you go: 1301 Atlanta Ave., Orlando, Florida

What’s on tap? See the full tap list here.

Hot tip: Don’t drink and drive: take the SunRail. The station is about a six-minute walk away.

Food: Guests can order in from any of the surrounding restaurants or bring their own.

Facebook: Facebook.com/pg/orlandobrewing



Ten10

Located right along the Urban Bike Trial in Orlando, Ten10 opened more than two years ago and has quickly become a local favorite. It's also host to the Ten10 running club and within walking distance to the Quantum Leap Winery tap room.



If you go: 1010 Virginia Drive, Orlando, Florida

What’s on tap? See the full tap list here.

Food: Full menu with sandwiches, hot dogs, snacks and sweets.

Facebook: Facebook.com/Ten10BrewingCompany/

Ellipsis Brewing

After making award-winning craft brews for years, Ellipsis Brewing finally has a brick-and-mortar location near the Orlando International Airport. It specializes in IPAs, but has everything from ciders to stouts on tap, too.



If you go: 7500 TPC Blvd.,Suite #8, Orlando, Florida

What’s on tap: See the full tap list here.

Bonus: While you’re there, talk to the owners. Really nice guys!

Food: They sell bagged popcorn inside. A food truck is usually parked out front on the weekend. Check the brewery Facebook page to see the food truck of the day.

Facebook: Facebook.com/ellipsisbrewing/



Orange County Brewers

Nestled right in the heart of downtown Orlando, Orange County Brewers is one of the newest additions to Orlando's craft beer scene. Events at OCB range from live music to workout classes, all supplemented with one of OCB's many in-house brews.



If you go: 131 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida

What's on tap: See the full tap list here.

Food: You can order pizza and wings made by Orlando Pizza & Wing Co at a counter inside.

Facebook: Facebook.com/OrangeCountyBrewers/



Redlight Redlight Beer Parlour and Brewery

An Orlando craft beer hub since 2005, Redlight Redlight is in the very walkable Audubon Park district. With constantly rotating draft selections and an extensive list of bottled brews, the brewery is guaranteed to have a beer for everyone.

If you go: 2810 Corrine Drive, Orlando, Florida

What's on tap: See full bottled list here. Tapped beers rotate periodically.

Bonus: Big Daddy's karaoke is right across the street for when the beer brings out your inner rock star.

Food: See the food truck schedule here.

Facebook: Facebook.com/redlightredlight/



Red Cypress Brewery

Founded by Central Florida natives and University of Central Florida alumni, Red Cypress Brewery uses local ingredients as a tribute to the Sunshine State. The brewery, in Seminole County, is known for its original IPA Devil's Chair, Spook Hill pale ale and Death Roll milk stout. All three are regulars found at your local grocery store or tap room.

If you go: 855 E. State Road 434 Winter Springs, Florida

What's on tap: See the full tap list here.

Food: The brewery regular has events with food trucks, including Food Truck Friday, and usually posts the truck's menu or offerings ahead of time.

Facebook: Facebook.com/redcypressbeer

Even more local spots to get a craft beer fix:

The Bear and Peacock

Dead Lizard Brewing Company

Orange Blossom Brewing Company

Broken Cauldron Taproom and Brewery

Bugnutty Brewing Co.

Crooked Can Brewing Co.

Hourglass Brewing (Second location coming soon)

Playlinda

Florida Beer Company

Whisper Creek Farm: Kitchen and Brewery

Reprise Brewing

Wolf Branch Brewing Co.

Deviant Wolfe Brewing

Mount Dora Brewing Co.

Sanford Brewing Co.

WopsHops Brewing Company

Central 28

