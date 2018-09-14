Dining with the stars: 6 celebrity-owned restaurants in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - With new restaurants popping up left and right in Central Florida, it is easy to see what could draw an intrepid entrepreneur to want to open their own culinary endeavor in the area. These six eateries are the result of celebrities of all types who were inspired to bring their restaurants to the Sunshine State.

So if you stop by, order your meal, take a seat and prepare to be starstruck. If you can't quite get close enough to meet your favorite star, eating their favorite dish is definitely close enough.

Chicken Guy

Where: 1506 E. Buena Vista Drive Suite A, Lake Buena Vista

Price range: Most items are under $10, but a combo meal will cost you $11.49.

This new restaurant, located right next to Planet Hollywood, owned by Food Network personality Guy Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl, opened it's doors early August. It turns out that when the mayor of Flavortown opens a new, fried-chicken centric restaurant in Disney Springs, he doesn't slack on its offerings. Chicken Guy's menu offers sandwiches, salads, tenders and more to offer up alongside one of its 22 sauce options. The quick service restaurant also features a necessity -- a wall with a life-sized picture of Fieri, meant to fulfill all your selfie needs.

With two Orlando-area locations, actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers have taken a bite out of the local burger scene. The Wahlburgers' menu offers sandwiches, burgers, Wahlbowls, sides and sweets, all of which are Wahlberg-approved. The downtown location opened in early 2016 with the Waterford Lakes location following close behind when it opened in early 2017. The brothers have been known to make appearances at the two Orlando spots, so you might just get a Wahl-glimpse to go along with your sweet potato tater tots.

Where: Oviedo and Orlando Price range: Most meals are under $20, save for the 16 inch family size pizzas that run around $22.

When KISS's Gene Simmons decided to open the first east coast location of his beer and bar food chain, picking suburban Oviedo, Fla. may have seemed like an unusual choice. However, that first location has flourished so much that a second location opened in Orlando, both serving burgers, assorted entrees and many, many different beers. Every location serves an extensive selection of craft beer on tap in addition to bottles and hearty bites. Both locations also feature live music, so feel free to grab a brew while you rock out.

Where: The food truck often travels to new locations.Price range: Most of the hot dogs are $5

The concept behind the food truck of Joey Fatone, of N'Sync fame, is simple -- serve up quality hot dogs so that everyone who eats there can leave as a "fat one." The truck travels to various areas and events around Central Florida and slings dogs to everyone who won't say "Bye Bye Bye". The schedule is posted weekly on their Twitter page, which appears to post the most accurate information.



Where: 1600 East Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista,Price range: Most sushi rolls are around $13, while most entrees cost about $25 and up

When Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto opened up his own restaurant in Disney Springs, he sought to create a refined dining experience for all involved. Reviewers rave about Morimoto Asia's ambiance and wide selection of Japanese dishes, all of which were inspired, if not created directly by the Iron Chef himself. Bonus: the Forbidden Lounge upstairs of the restaurant offers a full bar and small plates until 2 a.m., allowing you to stay up, snack and drink while watching still dreaming about being an Iron Chef.

Ole Red Orlando (coming 2020)

Where: ICON Orlando 360 development, International Drive

Price range: TBD

Country singer Blake Shelton is strumming up something new on International Drive. Ole Red will bring Southern food to the ICON Orlando area in 2020. Run by Ryman Hospitality Properties, the restaurant features live music, state-of-the-art acoustics, concert-like lighting, a view of the ICON Orlando wheel and indoor and outdoor private event areas. Unique menu items and cocktails will be served.

