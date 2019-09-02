Fall in love with these pumpkin spice Moscow Mules

Even if the Moscow Mule isn't as trendy as it once was, you can't deny it's a fantastic cocktail and can be transformed for any season.

That's why this recipe for Pumpkin Spice Mules from Delish.com is literally perfect for the fall season that's right around the corner.

A traditional Moscow Mule contains ginger beer, vodka and lime juice, but this pumpkin spice mule replaces almost all of those with fall flavors.

Fill the traditional copper mugs used for mules -- if you don't have copper mugs, don't sweat it -- with ice and add the ingredients. Pour in a shot of pumpkin pie vodka, along with a splash of apple cider and top it off with traditional ginger beer.

The recipe says you can garnish the drink with a cinnamon stick and some pumpkin spice on top if you really want to be fancy, or just enjoy it as is. Either way, we have a feeling this cocktail will knock your socks off and have you ready for fall in no time.

Get the whole recipe from Delish.com here.

