Girl Scout cookies are back with a brand-new flavor

Girl Scout cookie season is here, y'all!

The beginning of January marks the official sale of Girl Scout cookies, and we're sure you'll have no problem finding Girl Scouts selling the delicious treats outside your local grocery store. The best news is the Girl Scouts have a new flavor for 2019, too.

The new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie features everything in its name -- delicious caramel, rich chocolate chips and just a hint of salt to balance the flavors. Oh, and it's gluten-free, so no one has an excuse not to buy these delicious morsels.

The new cookie is featured along with another gluten-free cookie, Toffee-tastic, in addition to the classic cookies that America has grown to love -- like Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Samoas.

We're just happy that the Girl Scouts added this new delicious flavor instead of removing one of the classics -- can you imagine if they took the peanut butter Tagalongs away?

