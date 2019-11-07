It's National Men Make Dinner Day!

Dominic Morel/FreeImages.com

Did you know today is National Men Make Dinner Day?

This holiday is celebrated on the first Thursday of November each year.

There are "rules" to this holiday and they don't just include cooking!

Men must look up their own recipe, shop for all the cooking supplies, set the table and load the dishwasher also. The rules state that wearing an apron is optional.

There are also bonus points awarded if he participates without seeking promise of a boys' night out.

Click here for a little help.

