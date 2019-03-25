The man who created Jelly Belly is making CBD-infused jelly beans

It seems that many people are jumping on the train when it comes to CBD, also known as cannabidiol, because it can help relieve stress, anxiety, chronic pain and even insomnia without the high THC provides. It's also become a popular food add-in and it's made its way into a classic candy, jelly beans.

The creator of the Jelly Belly brand, David Klein, told Cannabis Aficionado that he is always thinking of new candy ideas, and once he heard of the benefits of CBD, he had a new idea.

“I love candy,” he told Cannabis Aficionado. “Not a day goes by where not only do I eat candy in some form, but I think about new candy ideas.”

While Klein sold the rights to Jelly Belly in 1980, he's back in the game with Spectrum Confections, the CBD-infused jelly bean, which comes in 38 flavors.

“Toasted marshmallow, pina colada, strawberry cheesecake, which is one of my favorites,” Klein said.

Cannabis Aficionado said other flavors will include cinnamon, spicy licorice and mango. Talk about yum!

Not only do the jelly beans come in a wide variety of flavors, but they also come in sugar-free options for people who are trying to keep sugar out of their diet. The company has a sour line of flavors, too. Each jelly bean is infused with a 10-millimeter dose of CBD.

“We are putting 10 millileters in each [bean]. If people want a small dose, they eat one. If they want 20 milliliters, they can eat two,” Klein told Cannabis Aficionado. “They can decide what their proper dosage is.”

Spectrum Confections has an online store on its website, but due to popular demand it is currently sold out of CBD-infused jelly beans. The website does say to use "our contact form and we will personally assist you with your request."

If you want to try a CBD-infused candy and don't want to wait until Spectrum Confections reloads its stock, there is a huge market of CBD-infused gummy bears, oils, creams and even coffee.

