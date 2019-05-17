Orlando's top 5 Greek spots, ranked

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Greek fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Mediterranean Blue

Photo: JASON A./Yelp

Topping the list is Mediterranean Blue. Located at 435 E. Michigan St., the Mediterranean and Greek spot is the highest rated restaurant of its kind in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 411 reviews on Yelp.

2. Theo's Kitchen

Photo: ALEX L./Yelp

Next up is Theo's Kitchen, situated at 2952 Curry Ford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Zoës Kitchen

Zoës Kitchen, located at 7341 W. Sand Lake Road, Suite 1081, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving its sandwiches, salads, grilled platters and more 4.5 stars out of 110 reviews.

4. The Greek Corner

Photo: ALAN S./Yelp

The Greek Corner, a beer bar and Greek spot with outdoor seating in North Orange, is another go-to, with four stars out of 271 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1600 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Olea Mediterranean

Photo: OLEA MEDITERRANEAN/Yelp

Finally, there's Olea Mediterranean, a Colonial Town Center favorite with five stars out of 32 reviews. Stop by 2714 E. Colonial Drive to hit it up next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings for a gyro.

Take it outside.

Ready for warmer weather? Get prepped with these picnic essentials:

Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling →

This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep ‘em cool. Wine time →

Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go →

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.