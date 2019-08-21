So, whose chicken sandwich is better? Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

It's hard to keep up with the 24-hour news cycle, so you may have missed that we are currently in the heat of a chicken sandwich war between two competing fast-food restaurants -- and, ladies and gentlemen, it seems that it may never end.

In case you're wondering why everyone is freaking out over chicken sandwiches, let us fill you in.

The fast food chain Popeyes recently released its first-ever chicken sandwich, which is a pretty big deal for the chain that is looking to compete in the big leagues.

Once the sandwich was unleashed to the masses, people took to social media to praise Popeyes for having the most delicious chicken sandwich on the planet.

Everything seemed all fine and well until another fast-food restaurant, which is known for its chicken sandwiches, decided to step in and throw some shade.

Once the fast-food chain's Twitter accounts began to go back and forth at it, it seemed that people on the internet took sides in the great chicken sandwich debate, along with other chains, like Shake Shack and Church's, trying to chime in and boost their very own chicken sandwiches.

The debate has spread on social media faster than a wildfire and there seems to be no true consensus about which chain has the better chicken sandwich. In order to put this debate to rest once and for all, I tried both chicken sandwiches to see who truly reigns supreme. Is it the traditional chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A that is always served up with a smile, or the underdog chicken sandwich from Popeyes that has changed the game forever?

Chick-fil-A sandwich

Despite some setbacks with the LGBTQ community, Chick-fil-A has risen to the top of the fast-food chain pyramid with its super nice customer service and simple yet delicious chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwiches are served with just a bun and pickle chips, but the simplicity is what keeps people coming back.

When you take your first bite, you'll notice just how juicy the sandwich is. Other fast-food chains like McDonald's or Wendy's can't even compete with Chick-fil-A's sandwich, which is why it's in its own category above the rest. However, there is something to be desired with this sandwich.

Chick-fil-A does offer some fantastic condiments to boost the flavor, but just on its own, you can be left feeling a little underwhelmed.

Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich is basic, and that's OK! Not everything has to be over-the-top and full of depth. Sometimes something simple can be the best thing. But when you're looking for something with a little more punch in your chicken sandwich, you may want to try elsewhere.

Popeyes sandwich

There's a reason that Chick-fil-A is throwing shade at Popeyes chicken sandwich, and that is because in my taste test, Popeyes has the better sandwich.

For one, Popeyes' sandwich is a whole lot bigger. The piece of chicken is a lot thicker, which means it's way more juicier than anything Chick-fil-A serves up. The second thing you'll notice is the flavor of the chicken. While Chick-fil-A goes for a more subtle approach, Popeyes does not shy away from the spices.

The first bite into a Popeyes sandwich can be a bit of a struggle at first because it is so big, but the reward is far greater than the risk of spilling some mayo on your shirt.

The best part of the entire sandwich is the bread, hands down. Chick-fil-A's buns are uninspired, where as Popeyes' buns actually taste fresh. We're sure these rolls aren't baked in-house, but wherever they are getting them from is doing one heck of a job.

Final results

For me, Popeyes' new chicken sandwich is the clear winner, and honestly, it's about time there was a shake-up when it comes to fried chicken sandwiches in the fast-food chain world. Like we said before, chains like McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's can't even hold a torch to the products that Chick-fil-A and Popeyes create, but when it comes to best of the best, Popeyes wins by a mile.

