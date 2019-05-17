The 5 best fitness spots in Orlando

Searching for the best fitness options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for fitness.

1. Elevate Yoga Center

Photo: elevate yoga center/Yelp

Topping the list is Elevate Yoga Center. Located at 3150 S. Orange Ave. in South Orange, the yoga, Pilates and massage therapist spot is the highest rated fitness spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp.

2. Orlando Power Yoga

Photo: sunshine w./Yelp

Next up is Orlando Power Yoga, situated at 2415 E. South St. With 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp, the meditation center and yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jazzercise Orlando Mills 50 Fitness Center

Photo: shelley h./Yelp

Colonialtown North's Jazzercise Orlando Mills 50 Fitness Center, located at 927 N. Mills Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dance studio, yoga and cardio class spot five stars out of 31 reviews.

4. Warrior One

Photo: laurie b./Yelp

Warrior One, a meditation center and yoga and massage spot in Audubon Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2822 Corrine Drive to see for yourself.

5. Orangetheory Fitness

Photo: orangetheory fitness/Yelp

Finally, there's Orangetheory Fitness, a Lake Nona favorite with five stars out of 16 reviews. Stop by 9161 Narcoossee Road, Suite #104, to hit up the gym, boot camp and personal training spot next time you're in the mood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.