There's a new 'crunchwrap' in town and it's made out of s'mores

One of the many joys on the Taco Bell menu is its Crunchwrap Supreme, which is basically a fancier way to eating a normal taco. But as food bloggers have began to discover, the crunchwrap is the perfect vessel to hold any combination of foods, and that includes s'mores.

You may have thought that s'mores couldn't get any more delectable, but when the marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers are wrapped in a buttery grilled tortilla, your taste buds go on a journey to a place they've never been before.

Delish.com has the recipe to make this mouthwatering dessert, and honestly, you need to make it at your next dinner party or when you go camping.

You start with a large flour tortilla and load it up with graham crackers, mini marshmallows, your favorite chocolate (you can get even more creative by adding peanut butter cups or cookies and cream bars instead of a regular chocolate bar) and more graham crackers. Then, you simply fold in the tortilla so that the s'more ingredients are wrapped up, and fry it in some butter on the stove top.

Once the s'more crunchwrap is finished cooking (give it about three minutes on each side, or until the tortilla is nice and golden brown), you drench it in cinnamon sugar and enjoy.

You can find the full recipe and a tutorial video on how to make the s'more crunchwrap supreme by clicking here.

