Matt Austin to testify before Florida Legislature on texting and driving bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - More than a year after being injured in a crash involving a distracted driver, News 6 anchor Matt Austin will testify in Tallahassee Thursday before the Florida Legislature.

Austin will testify before the Judiciary Committee as part of their debate Thursday morning about the Texting while Driving bill, also known as House Bill 33.

Since Austin's crash, News 6 has been working to make Florida's roads safer for more than a year as part of our "Driving Change" initiative to make texting and driving a primary offense, instead of a secondary one, as it is now.

Last year, lawmakers told Austin that they didn't have the data to back up the need for such legislation.

In late 2017 lawmakers introduced bills in the Senate and House that would make distracted driving in Florida illegal. Both bills, HB 30 and Sb 90, have been moving swiftly through committees.

