What you can, can't do with your phone while driving starting July 1

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida’s law enforcement officers can pull over drivers suspected of texting and driving starting Monday. Florida’s new distracted driving law makes texting behind the wheel a primary offense, which means if a law enforcement officer sees you on your phone while operating a vehicle they can pull you over. Officers will start citing drivers January 2020, and will only hand out warnings until then. A driver will be allowed to show an officer their phone and make their case if they are about to be cited.



News 6 has been behind the Driving Change effort ever since anchor Matt Austin was injured in a crash in September 2016.

Gov. Ron Desantis signed Florida’s texting and driving bill into law May 17. The law requires drivers to limit the use of devices to be hands-free only while driving through school and construction zones. It also lists exceptions to when you can actually look at your phone.



News 6 wants to clarify what you can or cannot do with your phone while you are behind the wheel.

TEXT AT RED LIGHTS

Yes



Though it’s not recommended, you’re technically allowed to text at a red light because your car is stopped. Now if you’re in a school or work zone, you’re not allowed to pick up your phone at all, which means to speak-to-text functions are not allowed.



TEXT WHILE IN TRAFFIC

No



Traffic is all too common in Central Florida, and across major cities in the state. Even if you’re in bumper-to-bumper traffic, you’re not allowed to text. That’s because your car is ready to drive off and you should not be distracted.



TEXT AT A STOP SIGN

No



Technically, you can text at a stop sign, but you’re not supposed to be stopped for long. It’s not recommended, although you could probably argue your case. Just be safe, and keep the phone down.



SELECT A SONG

Yes

You’re free to adjust your road trip playlists while behind the wheel. Selecting a song is legal, but not in hands-free zones. You’re going to have to sit through a tune while driving through school or work zones.

USE GPS

Yes



Law enforcement agencies prefer for any navigational systems to be mounted if you need the visual representation. Under the law, Bluetooth is still allowed and also preferred. You cannot have a navigational device in your hand in a school or work zone.



USE SOCIAL MEDIA

No



Scrolling through your Instagram or Facebook while behind the wheel is not allowed and will be considered texting. You could whip out your phone while you’re stopped at a red light, though.



PLAY GAMES ON YOUR PHONE

No



As tempting as "Words With Friends" can be, you should not be trying to score points while driving. Technically, you can play games at red lights, though hands-free rules will apply. Let's be honest "Candy Crush" can wait until you've parked.



RECEIVE A TEXT

Yes



You can receive texts, but in most cases, you can’t send them. You will not be penalized for receiving a message while you’re driving or glancing at your phone when you receive one unless you’re in a hands-free zone.



ANSWER A PHONE CALL

Yes

If the phone rings, you can pick it up. Law enforcement would rather you use Bluetooth, but you can still physically answer phone calls on your phone with no penalties unless you’re in a hands-free zone.

