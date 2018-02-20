South Seminole Middle School students tout leadership skills

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Educators recently visited some Central Florida schools to take notes on how to groom future leaders.

South Seminole Middle School hosted guests of the "Leader in Me Symposium" to show off its students' leadership skills. From classroom tours to cultural expositions, the students shared insights with educators about how they can bring out the best in them.

"We're talking to about 70 administrators, people from the community, but also people from out of state who just wanted to see how our school works as a 'Leader In Me Certified School,'" said eighth-grader Naomi Flowers.

"They are going to experience the fullness and greatness of kids showing how they are empowered to lead, how they lead, how they are in control of the school in a positive way," Principal Mia Coleman-Baker said.

As the first sixth-through-eighth grade middle school in the world to become a FranklinCovey Certified Lighthouse School, South Seminole Middle School underwent a transformation to create a curriculum and culture that empowers each student to be a leader.

Symposium attendees were able to draw inspiration for their schools.

"When you give the students chance to be leaders and you believe they can be, they will be," said Scott Schultz, a visiting teacher from South Florida.

With a variety of activities and groups for students to participate in on campus, students at South Seminole Middle are able to identify the areas in which they would like to lead, based on their strengths and interests.

""We are preparing them for the world and real world situations. They are learning skills that can develop in any venue they choose as they go forward in life," Coleman-Baker said.



