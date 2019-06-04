Winter Park teen writes, records music with positive messages

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Winter Park High School student says when she was bullied, she turned to music to help her cope.

Riley Resa said she wrote the song "Broken" when she was subjected to what she calls "mean girl behavior" in ninth grade.



"I was pretty depressed and I didn't know what else to do, so I just started writing songs and that really helped me," she said. "I don't know what I would do without that."



Now she's hoping to spread that message to other students who may be experiencing bullying.



"I post a lot of positive quotes and try to stay positive on social media," she said. "I'm trying to give people someone to talk to, someone to know they're not alone and, yeah, I really enjoy that. I really enjoy the reactions."



Resa said she knew she wanted a career in music after performing at a fifth grade talent show.



"Right when I stepped on that stage, I knew this is what I want to do for the rest of my life," she said.



Resa is now working with Hutch Down Records to write and record more music. She recently released two new songs, "You Can't Take It With You" and "The Only One."



Resa said she's working on a song about positive body image called "Good Enough." She says with social media and the use of filters, self-acceptance can be difficult.



"This song is really to show you you can embrace yourself no matter how you look, no matter what size you are, that you are amazing no matter what."



You can catch Resa performing in BloomFest this summer. It's a new artist showcase July 5-13 featuring "blooming artists" with shows across Central Florida.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.