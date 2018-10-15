American voice actor teams up with local YouTube channel 'Go Go Brothers'

The Kelly brothers star as "Rooey" and "Bean Boy" on their "Go Go Brothers" series on YouTube.

ORLANDO, Fla. - American voice actor Rob Paulsen has teamed up with the "Go Go Brothers," an animated series two brothers and their dad created to inspire imagination and art.

"Most of you might know me as Yakko Warner from the 'Animaniacs,' or Pinky from 'Pinky and the Brain,' or Rafael from 'Ninja Turtles,'" said Paulsen.

A quick YouTube search of the "Go Go Brothers" leads you to a dozen or more episodes starring the brothers, who go by "Rooey" and "Bean Boy" in their show.

Adam Kelly said he created the episodes for his two sons, one diagnosed with autism, the other born with spina bifida, as an escape from the rules and presumptions that come with disabilities.

"All kids need to hear sometimes is you are worth it, you matter, and once you tell them that things open up, things in the brain start to connect," said Kelly.

Using his skills as a professional animator, Kelly takes drawings from his sons and other kids watching the channel, and brings them to life in the animated "Go Go World." About a year after their project began, Kelly decided to reach out to one of his own inspirations.

"I was like, 'I have to just send Rob Paulsen a tweet,' so I just said 'you know 'Hey, look at this' and he ended up contacting me afterwards," said Kelly.

Paulsen said he received a tweet from Kelly and was utterly inspired.

"And it took me about a nanosecond to say 'Hey man, I am not here to tell you what to do, but, if you'd like me to play along, it would be a privilege,'" said Paulsen.

Now, Kelly and his wife, who is an educator, have created a nonprofit to bring art and animation to children's hospitals and schools in Central Florida.

The "Go Go Dreamers Foundation" will focus on the therapeutic process of art for children with special needs.

"Just offering escapism for these kids, you know five to 10 minutes where they get the opportunity to leave their legacy," said Kelly.

Paulsen gave a hint about his guest appearance in their latest episode. "One would not expect this character to fly, so let's just leave it at that," he said.

The Go Go Brothers' latest episode with Paulsen's character was posted online Monday.

