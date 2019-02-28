Nursing student saves man overdosing on Orlando park bench

ORLANDO, Fla. - This week's Getting Results Award Winner stopped to help someone, when no one else would.

David Mazzoli said he was driving when he saw a man slumped over on a park bench at Orlando Festival Park.

"His butt was on the bench, but his back was on the ground," Mazzoli said. "You ever see a scary movie where their back bends? That's how he was."

Mazzoli, who is a nursing student at Gwinnett Institute, pulled over and laid the man down flat on the ground. The he performed an old nursing trick to wake him up.

"I dug my knuckle into his chest," Mazzoli said. "That's pretty painful when you got a big boy like me doing that to you."

Mazzoli said the man appeared to be overdosing, which brought back terrible memories of his own mother. She was also a nurse for 20 years. Mazzoli said she fell on hard times and couldn't pull herself out.

She died from an apparent overdose, also on the side of the road -- and no one stopped to help her.

"She was in the same predicament as that fella was," Mazzoli said.

Congratulations to this week's Getting Results Award winner David Mazzoli, a future nurse and current hero.

