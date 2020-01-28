Seminole County Schools Physics bus drives students toward STEM careers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A new bus in Seminole County is introducing elementary students to physics concepts. The Seminole County Public Schools’ Physics bus made its debut last week.

Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin said the idea for the bus came from the desire to encourage students to pursue STEM careers.

The retired 2001 school bus was gutted and outfitted with workbenches, drawers and storage spaces along each wall. Each “physics box” contains more than 100 experiments.

“The fact that we are starting them at an early age allows middle school teachers to get a little more in-depth instead of starting from scratch so to speak, so this is giving kids a great foundation for middle and high school,” teacher Jeffrey Dudukovich said.

The bus renovation was made possible with donations from Dr. Tina Calderone, Disney, Physcira and The Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools.

The bus is geared toward 4th and 5th-grade students and will visit Seminole County Public Schools elementary schools.