Winner calls hearing contest ‘a miracle,’ credits News 6 for spreading the word

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve ever purchased a lotto ticket or entered a contest, you know that not everyone can be a winner. But if you ask Angelica Lopez, sometimes it’s worth taking a chance.

“I just happened to come across the article and I thought, ‘Wait, let me click on that,’” Lopez said after seeing this ClickOrlando.com article pop up on her cellphone.

The article detailed an essay contest, put on annually by Dr. Kristen Weinbaum, owner of Precision Hearing. The contest was open to anyone in need of hearing aids or family members hoping to help their relatives battling hearing loss.

Lopez entered the contest for her aunt, Marlene Arbelaez, who has been living with hearing loss for 18 years.

“The doctor said that she needs hearing aids. She (had one), but when we came to this country it was broken,” said Aliria Lopez, Arbelaez’s sister.

After reading Angelica Lopez’s essay about her aunt’s need for hearing aids, Weinbaum said she could not have dreamed of a more deserving winner.

Days before Christmas, Arbelaez and her sister visited Weinbaum’s office and were given a pair of $4,000 Phonak hearing aids.

“I’m thankful to News 6 for getting the word out because she is absolutely the most amazing winner,” Weinbaum said.

“For us it was a miracle, waiting for that and praying for that,” Aliria Lopez said.