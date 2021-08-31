Stroke survivor warns condition could happen at any age

MAITLAND, Fla. – A young stroke survivor has a message about how the life-threatening condition can happen at any age.

Brandon Watson, 38, and his wife, Jennika Watson, said the first time they heard about the medical condition that nearly took his life was almost too late.

“He had had an aortic dissection, which we had never heard of before, and with that, he also had a stroke,” Jennika Watson said.

He remembered the moment it happened two years ago -- at home while his son was sleeping.

“I was brushing my teeth, and all of sudden I felt this pain in my chest, and I was, like, ‘Uh this is serious,’” Brandon Watson said.

Watson said he called 911 and the operator told him to take an aspirin and walk to his front door to wait for paramedics.

“I took the aspirin, but immediately I almost fell to the ground,” Watson said.

The next thing he remembered was waking up in the hospital.

For three times a week for a year, Watson has had speech, occupational, and physical therapy, all of which he credited for making him feel like a whole person again.

His wife said family history is extremely important. Their children, 4 and 7, are now screened every year.

Watson is also keeping up with his high blood pressure.

“I take care of myself for the kids, that’s so important,” Watson said.