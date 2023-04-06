Teen voiceover actors speak out to help fight food insecurity in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week’s Getting Results Award winners bring big laughs and smiles to match, but they’re known for their voices.

Cassie and Sabrina Glow are Glow Girls Kid Voiceovers. You may have heard them in commercials, animated movies or even talking toys. But they’re also using their voices to help stamp out food insecurity.

The teen voice actors are getting results. They have donated their services and started a virtual food drive to help Second Harvest Food Bank. In fact, their efforts have raised enough for 40,000 meals.

The siblings have been doing voiceover work for nine years. They said it’s kind of like acting.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“It’s really fun to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and just be someone you’re not,” Sabrina Glow said.

Her sister Cassie Glow added it’s fun to find a way to relate to people.

And that’s just how their philanthropy started, only this time it was real people they were relating to—people who were struggling during the pandemic.

Sabrina Glow remembers a sense of empathy after seeing news coverage of busy food pantries.

“When we saw it on the news, I guess we were just inspired to help,” Sabrina Glow recalled. “We didn’t realize at the time how big of a problem it was. We were in a position to help so that’s what we wanted to do.”

The girls work from their home studio, so when many people were adjusting to work virtually, their industry already relied on remote contractors.

“We saw a story about Second Harvest Food Bank and all the work that they were doing,” Cassie Glow said. “A lot of people were out of work and needed help. Because our home studio was still working, we were able to take that first booking we had each month and donate it to Second Harvest. It was our way of using something we loved to try to help the community.”

The girls focused all their efforts on helping the Central Florida food bank when they could. They donated their services, tracking promotional spots for the nonprofit. They’ve volunteered in Second Harvest’s warehouse sorting groceries and even started a virtual food drive. The girls promoted it on social media as a sister against sister competition.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

“Everyone knows about sibling rivalries,” Cassie Glow said. “That was the theme for that food drive. It was about each team trying to win but then also coming together for a greater purpose, which is a pretty good explanation of what sisters do.”

Erika Spence, storytelling and communications manager for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, said the Glow Girls stand out because of the many ways they’ve helped.

“They always have a smile on their face and they’re excited about using their talent to make the community a better place,” Spence said.

Spence said establishing or supporting a virtual food drive is an efficient way for anyone to help make a difference. Second Harvest Food Bank Of Central Florida is able to leverage its buying power and turn a $10 donation into 40 meals.

“You’re making a financial contribution that we’re able to turn into the food that families are looking for when they reach out for assistance,” Spence said. “You’re not just buying one item. You’re entrusting us to make your dollar stretch as far as we can.”

Sabrina Glow added its not just a problem that permeates the community a certain time of year.

“It’s an ongoing problem,” she said. “So if you can help out, just help out.”

Cassie Glow also said anyone can make a difference.

“No matter how small you think it is,” Cassie Glow said. “It can have a huge impact on someone else.”

Second Harvest said anyone can host a virtual food drive. To learn more visit the food bank’s website.