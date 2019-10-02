19 spooktacular movies you can watch with your kids on Netflix all month

Now that October is actually here, let's officially talk Halloween.

One of the best things about the holiday -- besides all the candy -- is the scary movies to get you in the Halloween mood. Unfortunately, we can't exactly throw all caution to the wind and watch whatever we find scary with the young 'uns. Well, you could -- that's your prerogative, but I'd rather have a good night's rest.

Anyway, we've rounded up some options for the whole family to enjoy, without sending anyone off to bed with nightmares, yet still get you in the Halloween mood.

1. "Coco"

2. "Coraline"

3. "Dear Dracula"

4. "Ghost Patrol"

5. "Gnome Alone"

6. "Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween"

7. "Hotel Transylvania 3"

8. "Little Monsters"

9. "Mickey’s House of Villains"

10. "Monster Family"

11. "Monster Island"

12. "Mostly Ghostly"

13. "My Babysitter’s a Vampire"

14. "Pac’s Scary Halloween"

15. "Room on the Broom"

16. "Spooky Stories 1"

17. "Spooky Stories 2"

18. "Spookley and the Square Pumpkin"

19. "Super Monsters Save Halloween"

[READ NEXT: The 12 best horror movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix this Halloween | M&M’s or Reese’s Cups? New winner tops favorite Halloween candy list]

Graham Media Group 2019