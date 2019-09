Alex Wong/Getty Images

Target is getting kids ready for Halloween early with a free “Paw Patrol” trick-or-treat event.

Bring your children in costumes so they can trick-or-treat their way around the store before watching an exclusive episode of “Paw Patrol.”

Mark your calendar for Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Store officials say there will be giveaways as well.

To find participating stores, click here.



