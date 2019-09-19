11 times Selma Blair made us want to hug her during her fight with multiple sclerosis

Selma Blair attends the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, Selma Blair has been battling symptoms from multiple sclerosis for years, but was finally diagnosed in August 2018 when she visited a doctor for what she thought was a pinched nerve.

Blair, who is best known for roles in "Cruel Intentions," "Legally Blonde" and Hellboy," has been pretty open about her struggles and how the disease has affected everything in her life, including the incident she spoke about when she announced her disease to the world.

In case you're unfamiliar with MS, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society describes it as an immune-mediated disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks myelin in the central nervous system. Myelin is the protective coating around nerve fibers in the central nervous system. It is a primary target of the immune attack in MS, and it basically disrupts the flow of information between the brain and the body.

MS can affect people very differently, but symptoms include fatigue, difficulty walking, numbness or tingling, muscle stiffness, weakness, vision problems, dizziness, bladder problems, sexual problems, bowel problems, pain and itching, cognitive changes, depression and emotional changes.

Though less common, there are even more symptoms: speech problems, swallowing problems, tremors, seizures, breathing problems and hearing loss. Those aren't even mentioning secondary symptoms that can arise from those symptoms.

Undiagnosed for seven years, Blair suffered many of the aforementioned symptoms, but the one many have noticed is the spasmodic dysphonia, which affects the voice muscles in the voice box, causing her voice to shake.

We've seen her life through her Instagram posts, in which we've seen her down and up, but despite the quiver in her voice, she's spoken loud and clear about how MS isn't going to control her happiness.

There is currently no cure for MS, but researchers continue doing their best to find ways to combat symptoms. It's also unknown exactly what causes people to get MS.

"Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges," Blair said.

