Here’s a list of resources for people who are in need of counseling

Many sites offer 24/7 counseling services

Many members of Generation Z -- young people between 15 and 21 -- have taken more active roles in political activism this year, and a new survey indicates that the state of the nation is to blame for this generation's stress levels.

There are many resources for people who are in need of counseling.

MENTAL HEALTH HELP: http://txt4life.org/

This website directs people to a crisis text line, and a phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR TEENS/ TEEN HELP IN CRISIS: crisistextline.org/get-help-now/

The websites above directs people to a trained crisis counselor. CrisisTextLine.org said a volunteer counselor helps people move from a hot moment to a cool moment.

CRISIS HOTLINE TO HELP WITH A RANGE OF ISSUES, INCLUDING SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND CHILD ABUSE: crisiscallcenter.org

A statement from the website shows the Crisis Support Services has helped more than 67,000 people across the United States through their hotline, text line and in-person advocacy services.

