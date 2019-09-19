Here’s a list of resources for people who are in need of counseling
Many sites offer 24/7 counseling services
There are many resources for people who are in need of counseling.
MENTAL HEALTH HELP: http://txt4life.org/
This website directs people to a crisis text line, and a phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
EMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR TEENS/ TEEN HELP IN CRISIS: crisistextline.org/get-help-now/
The websites above directs people to a trained crisis counselor. CrisisTextLine.org said a volunteer counselor helps people move from a hot moment to a cool moment.
CRISIS HOTLINE TO HELP WITH A RANGE OF ISSUES, INCLUDING SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND CHILD ABUSE: crisiscallcenter.org
A statement from the website shows the Crisis Support Services has helped more than 67,000 people across the United States through their hotline, text line and in-person advocacy services.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.