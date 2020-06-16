Grilling this Father’s Day? A breakdown, by meat, to help you decide what to buy

Grilling is about as synonymous with Father’s Day as the month of June, so you have to imagine that many, many grills will be fired up around the country come Sunday.

If you’re grilling meat and you’re trying to make Father’s Day lunch or dinner at least somewhat healthy, we’ve put together a breakdown of how to grill your food in the best way possible.

Breaking it down by meat, let’s dive in.

Steaks/beef

Usually the leanest cuts of beef have the least amount of fat. According to Men’s Journal, the leanest kinds of steak are:

Sirloin tip side steak. Lean and flavorful, this is taken from the sirloin tip or top of the round.

Top round steak. Flavorful and tender, this is cut from the hip.

Eye of round steak. It tends to be a little tougher and less juicy.

Bottom round steak. It’s taken from the outer park of the round; this usually needs marinating because it’s tougher.

Top sirloin. This can be tough, but it has good flavor.

Chicken

Both white and dark meat are high in protein and lower in fat, compared to some other meats. While white meat is lower in fat, dark meat is higher in iron, zinc and B vitamins.

The leanest types of chicken are skinless breasts and drumsticks, according to Healthline.

Fish

Typically a healthy food rich in protein, fish is filled with essential fats that our bodies can’t produce on our own, according to Healthline.

Those essential fats are called omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart and brain health.

Salmon, cod, mahi-mahi, herring, perch, trout, sardines, tuna and bass are good options for those who love to grill seafood.

Pork

Many cuts of pork can be high in saturated fat, especially bacon. But there are lean options as well, such as tenderloin, chops and sirloin roast, according to Food Network.

Burgers

Believe it or not, there are some healthier types of burgers out there, according to Men’s Journal.

Lean ground beef (95%), bison, turkey and salmon burgers are relatively healthy to consume, in addition to veggie or portobello burgers.

It should be noted that any type of meat or food that is organic or grass-fed is always a healthier option because those types often have fewer pesticides and fertilizers -- and more antibiotics.

Is there a favorite food you like to grill on Father’s Day? Let us know in comments below.