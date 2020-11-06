5 apps to help you meditate when you need a break from this crazy world

While it would be great to have your toes in the sand on a peaceful beach, or be perched up on a mountainside with incredible views while you meditate and relax your mind, that can’t always be the case -- especially as we navigate through life during a pandemic, and now, after this insane election cycle.

COVID-19 has lurched us into what feels like an often crazy and unpredictable world. That must have something to do with why guided mediation apps have become so popular recently.

Not only do you have the help of meditation from the app, but you can do it anywhere, which is super convenient for people who just need five minutes of calm.

If you’ve never tried meditation, it might be something to check out if you find yourself stressed often. One of the biggest benefits from meditating is reducing your level of stress and controlling your anxiety.

While those things might not be at the top of your priority list at the moment, getting a handle on your stress and anxiety will only benefit your health in the long run.

So if you’re ready to get your mind in check and focus on your mental health, check out some of these helpful meditation apps below.

1.) Calm

Doesn’t the name of this app alone just put you at ease already? The guided meditations are super helpful, but the app also has features like sleep stories to help you get to bed easier, and breathing exercises to help calm yourself down. You can even pick meditations based off what goals you want to achieve, such as working on your self-esteem or managing your anxiety.

2.) Insight Timer

Insight Timer has all things you’re looking for in a meditation app, but the perk that sets this one apart from the rest of the apps is that it’s completely free. Most of the apps have a fee that ranges from $50-$100 annually, but Insight Timer offers all of its services for free. How great is that?

3.) Headspace

Come for the adorable illustrations on this app and stay for the peace of mind. There are more than 40 million people who use Headspace, so you know it’s got to be a good app. You’ll get all the guided meditation you need, and hopefully, your mind will grow in the process. They even have sleep music so you have an easier time falling asleep, so you’re well rested in the morning.

4.) 10% Happier

This meditation app is based on the New York Times bestseller by the same name, so you know it’s got to be good. The cool thing about this app is that it connects you with actual people who will coach you through your meditation and answer any questions you might have about your mental health. It’s kind of like having a therapist inside your phone.

5.) Simple Habit

If you’re a person who is always on the go, then this meditation app was made just for you. Some of the meditations that the other apps offer are long sessions, but Simple Habit is all about getting the meditation done quickly and effectively.

By just taking a few minutes from your day to focus on you and your mental health can lead to a less stressful life. If you’re unsure, most of these apps have free trials, so give it a try and see if you find yourself more relaxed and less stressed.