Tell us: What’s something you wish more people understood about autism?

April marks Autism Awareness Month

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

We'd love to learn more about autism and how it affects our readers and viewers in their everyday lives. (Pexels stock image)

Considering this month is an important time to learn more about autism, we thought we’d ask you, our readers and viewers: If any of you have a close connection to autism spectrum disorder (perhaps you’ve been diagnosed, or you have a friend or child with autism), is there anything you wish more people understood?

This can be absolutely anything.

We’d love if you contributed to the conversation.

We left the question open-ended so that you can interpret it however you’d like, and share as little or as much as you’re comfortable with.

Perhaps we can help tell some of your stories, or advice, or deepen our reporting about this topic.

The form below isn’t collecting any of your personal data, so only drop your name and/or contact information if you’d like to.

Thank you in advance!

