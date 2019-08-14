Health

#5YearOldSelfie is purest, most beautiful social media movement

No doubt, you will want to take part in this

By Dawn Jorgenson - Graham Media Group

With mental health being a highly discussed topic, a United Kingdom-based mental health group called Young Minds has started a trend on social media in hopes of promoting self-love, reminding us that we are important, we matter and we are good enough.

"We all have negative thoughts sometimes and tell ourselves unkind things," members of the group said in a video on its Twitter page. "But how we speak to ourselves affects who we believe we are ... Be kind to yourself with #5YearOldSelfie — you deserve it!"

The group began the movement with a simple tweet, and it began taking the internet by storm in all the best ways.

"When we feel good about ourselves it’s easy to deal with life’s challenges," members of the group said in a video. "So when you’re feeling low, try taking a moment to picture yourself aged 5 years old and tell that inner child everything they need to hear."

The responses flooded in, and most of them are clearly things we should all be reminding ourselves of from time to time.

We can't seem to get enough of these #5YearOldSelfies, so we must ask: What would your three pieces of advice to your 5-year-old self be?

