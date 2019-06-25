9 questions you've been too embarrassed to ask about CBD, answered

pexels.com

The use of cannabidiol (CBD) is a relatively new thing to a lot of us and something that's still somewhat of a mystery, so it’s not surprising that people have a ton of questions about it.

We wanted to find the answers to some things you've been curious about but perhaps too embarrassed to ask.

Let’s start with what might be the biggest question.

1. Will it get me “high”?

No. In no way does CBD negatively impact your mind or mental processes.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the ingredient of cannabis that is psychoactive and can cause sedation, lethargy, dysphoria and other negative effects that happen when someone is “high.”

CBD is a different, naturally occurring compound that is completely nonpsychoactive, according to CBD Origin. Instead, it delivers healing properties of the plant without the negative effects or getting you high.

2. Are there side effects?

Even among people who used high doses of CBD, many small-scale studies have shown that adults tend to tolerate a wide range of doses well. However, the most common side effect, according to Medical News Today, is tiredness, as well as some reports of diarrhea and changes in appetite or weight. It can take anywhere from 20 minutes to two hours before the effects of CBD can be felt.

3. Will it show up on a drug test?

This isn’t entirely straightforward. Most CBD users will not have trouble passing a drug test, U.S. Drug Test Centers says. Officials there noted, however, that for people who use extremely high levels of CBD or hemp oil (more than 2,000 mg per day), it is possible, though unlikely, to produce a “false positive” result on a drug test.

Having said that, because CBD has been found to interact with the body’s metabolism of certain compounds, for someone who is using CBD and marijuana, there may be higher levels of THC for a longer period than when using marijuana alone.

The U.S. Drug Test Centers recommended that even though CBD shouldn’t raise any red flags on a drug test, erring on the side of caution would mean refraining from using it altogether if you’re anticipating a drug test.

4. How do I administer it?

CBD can be used in a number of ways, including:

As a liquid

As a pill

Mixing it directly into food

A vaporizer pen

Topically, such as in salves or creams

According to U.S. Drug Testing Centers, when applied topically, it can’t produce psychoactive side effects, even if THC is present in the CBD.

5. What will it treat?

People use CBD to treat an array of symptoms, but some ailments proponents claim it helps with are:

Acne

Alzheimer's disease

Anxiety disorders

Arthritis

Epilepsy

Cancer

Inflammation

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Seizures

Type 1 diabetes

6. Is it legal?

Yes. If the CBD does not also contain THC, it is not restricted the same way products that contain THC are.

That leads us to our next question ...

7. Is CBD approved by the Food and Drug Administration?

The only CBD products that have been approved by the FDA are Epidiolex — for treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet syndrome in patients 2 years and older — and Marinol and Syndros, which are used for therapeutic purposes including the treatment of anorexia and AIDS, according to the FDA.

No other CBD drug products have gotten approval.

“FDA continues to be concerned at the proliferation of products asserting to contain CBD that are marketed for therapeutic or medical uses although they have not been approved by FDA," the administration's website says. "Unlike drugs approved by FDA, products that have not been subject to FDA review as part of the drug approval process have not been evaluated as to whether they work, what the proper dosage may be if they do work, how they could interact with other drugs, or whether they have dangerous side effects or other safety concerns."

Interested in what else the FDA has to say about CBD? Read more here.

8. Where can I buy CBD?

CBD that doesn’t contain THC is available at health stores, food markets, boutiques — there is an array of places you can find it with a quick Google search, but online is really where anything goes.

9. What age do I have to be to purchase it?

As mentioned above, without THC, CBD is available at countless places in person and online. A person who has access is allowed to purchase.

However, Green Entrepreneurs listed a couple of best practices suggested by industry experts when doing so:

Purchase from providers that have independent, third-party testing

Inquire about whether the CBD is made full-spectrum or isolate. Full-spectrum contains more compounds and nutrients

When it comes to items that have not gotten FDA approval, it can be difficult to know if a product has a safe and/or effective level of CBD, as those products that are unapproved might not show the properties or contents on the packaging.

If you're considering using CBD, consult with a licensed medical professional who can help you assess if the decision to use CBD is best for you.

Have any other embarrassing questions or suggestions about CBD? Email us and we will dig into it for you!

