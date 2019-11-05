AdventHealth in need of nurses following national shortage

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - AdventHealth officials are looking for nurses to work at nearly a dozen locations in Central Florida.

The hospital hosted a nurse hiring event Tuesday in order to look for experienced and graduate nurses to join the network.

"When patients come to the hospital, it's for nursing care, and making sure that we have the right amount of nurses helps make sure that we can give safe care," Devrey Aldaz said.

Aldaz is the chief nursing officer at Advent Health Kissimmee. She explained the reason behind the hiring is because of a nursing shortage across the country.

"With the nursing shortage, there's a lot of things happening, baby boomer generation is starting to retire and there are many nurses who will go into that retiring age for the next several years," Aldaz said.

Aldaz said the network is looking to hire about 50 nurses to work in their facilities in Central Florida.

"Just here in Osceola County, we have our facility, which is growing and we are expanding. New tower will start and be completed the next few years," she said.

Recruiters have open positions in areas such as the intensive care unit, critical care, vascular, imaging and the emergency room.

AdventHealth is also offering bonuses up to $10,000 and relocation costs.

Anyone interested in applying can click here.

