After 40 minutes of CPR, Clermont father's life is saved

CLERMONT, Fla. - First responders in Lake County are being credited for relentlessly performing CPR for more than 40 minutes, saving the life of a father of four who went into cardiac arrest.

Lake County EMS and Clermont Fire Department staff responded to Shabiah Gordon's home the morning of Feb. 24 when his wife noticed he was breathing irregularly and she couldn't wake him up.

Although Shabiah Gordon didn't have any prior health issues, he'd gone into cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Six first responders took turns performing CPR on Shabiah Gordon. About 40 minutes later, he had a pulse and could be transported to Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

It took two weeks in the intensive care unit before Shabiah Gordon could regain full neurological function and return home to his wife and children. During that time, Rosa Gordon wasn't sure whether her husband would make it.

"Anything that we would ask, it was negative. It was basically if he wakes up, if he moves, he may not walk, he may not walk, he may not have memories because of the amount of time he was out," Rosa Gordon said.

That all changed when her husband's eyes opened and she immediately knew he recognized her.

"He's a miracle to (the doctors). They don't know what happened," Rosa Gordon said.

Shabiah Gordon thanks doctors, first responders and God for saving his life. Now, he calls himself "a walking miracle."

"From my family, from my church members, everybody, we thank them so much for everything … for not giving up,” Shabiah Gordon said.

EMT Nicholas Gammello said seeing Shabiah Gordon happy and healthy again is all the thanks he needs.

"How often do you hear about someone regaining all neurological function after being down for 45 minutes and then being able to resume life with his wife and kids? Like I said, it's just an unbelievable feeling," Gammello said.

Gammello, paramedic Jacob Gault, Clermont Fire Department Engine 101 team firefighter/EMT Bruce Mace, firefighter/EMT Jordan Bennett, engineer/paramedic Blake McCorkle, Lieutenant/EMT Jason Ness were all acknowledged for their tenacity.

"These guys go at it every day and work hard and hone their skills to be some of the best in the nation. Not a week goes by that we don't get recognition for a life saved. But this case was not typical. It's probably the longest they've worked on someone and had a positive outcome. We're very proud of them," Clermont fire Chief Carle Bishop said.

