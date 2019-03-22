What are the best musical instruments for children with autism?

Whether it’s to provide relaxation or to develop coordination or motor skills, playing music instruments is a great activity for kids who have autism.

Here are five instruments that might be good to consider, according to an article on musical-mind.com.

1). Ukulele

Strumming strings on this instrument helps develop motor control, and it has four strings compared to a full-size guitar with six strings. The ukulele is also easier to hold than a guitar and doesn't produce horrible sounds if a wrong note is hit. Ukuleles also aren't that expensive, with prices ranging from $50 to $100.

2). Recorder

Not only is this instrument easy to hold, cheap (some models are less than $10) and helps develop motor skills, but it is also a good way for children with autism to learn breathing control. High-pitched notes can be a potential problem, but if that can be harnessed, this is a good and inexpensive instrument.

3). Xylophone/glockenspiel

Another small and inexpensive instrument (ranging from $50 to $100), this helps kids with autism develop impulse control and hand-eye coordination.

4). Trumpet

With only three keys, there's an advantage here. The trumpet also helps develop breathing control and has a unique sound that appeals to kids, particularly older ones who want to get into the band at school.

5). Bongos

Simply hitting bongos can be a good way to enjoy sound and work off some energy. But if there's a desire to get more in-depth, learning to play them along to music develops hand-eye coordination and motor skills. A sense of movement and rhythm can especially be developed with bongos, which can be played sitting down or standing up.

