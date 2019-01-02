Could drinking alcohol, coffee help you live longer? This study says yes

We’re about to tell you something that just might be music to your ears: Those who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee live longer than those who do not — at least, that’s what one recent study found.

Researchers in the study set out to determine what factors are associated with longevity. What makes people live to age 90 and older? Are there foods, activities or lifestyles that are associated with longer lives?

With more than 1,600 people to have enrolled in The 90+ Study, it is one of the largest studies of the oldest-old (those who are 85 or older) in the world.

Let us tell you quickly about how this study has run.

Officials with the study said the participants are visited every six months by researchers who perform neurological and neuropsychological tests. Additionally, researchers gather information about diet, activities, medical history, medications and other factors. Participants are then given a series of cognitive and physical tests to see how they are functioning.

Along with their findings about the consumption of alcohol and coffee in relation to longevity, researchers discovered other things worth mentioning.

Here are what researches reported as a few of their major findings in the study thus far:

People who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained.

People who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people did.

More than 40 percent of people aged 90 and older suffer from dementia, while nearly 80 percent are disabled. Both are more common in women than men.

[Learn more about the study and its findings]

As with most things, the key here is moderation. By no means are we telling you to drink a pot of coffee or a bottle of whiskey in a day. Nor is anyone discouraging anybody from being physically active.

And if you happen to be out at a bar getting yourself a drink, remember ride-sharing options like Lyft and Uber so that you don't have to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Know someone who would like to participate in the study? Researchers are seeking participants for The 90+ Study.

Participants must be at least 90 years old and willing to receive twice annual visits, as well as donate their brain to research after death.

Contact study90@uci.edu for more information.

Graham Media Group 2019