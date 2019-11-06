Denny's workers in Kissimmee diagnosed with hepatitis A

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two employees at a Denny's in Kissimmee have tested positive for hepatitis A and now, the Florida Department of Health is urging anyone who ate at the restaurant to get vaccinated.

The department's Osceola County branch issued a news release Tuesday alerting the public that the two employees at the Denny's at 2051 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee may have been infectious when they were working at the restaurant.

Health officials are asking anyone who ate or drank at the location between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1 to get a vaccination. Those who dined between Oct. 14 and Oct. 23 should monitor for symptoms, including abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Anyone who experiences those symptoms should seek medical attention.

Those who have already received the vaccine or who have had a past history of hepatitis A do not need to take additional action.

Certain people are more at risk for infection than others but anyone can get a vaccine just in case. People at increased risk include:

All children at age 1 year

People who are experiencing homelessness

Users of recreational drugs, whether injected or not

Men who have sexual encounters with other men

People with direct contact with others who have hepatitis A

Travelers to countries where hepatitis A is common

People with chronic or long-term liver disease, including hepatitis B or hepatitis C

People with clotting-factor disorders

Family and caregivers of adoptees from countries where hepatitis A is common

The disease is most commonly transmitted through the fecal-oral route, officials said. Symptoms include:

Jaundice (yellowing skin and whites of eyes)

Fever

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Stomach pain

Dark-colored urine

Pale or clay-colored stool

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County, located at 1875 Fortune Road in Kissimmee, offers hepatitis A vaccines for free or at a low cost at its clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.