Disney bans smoking at theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting May 1, smoking will be banned inside all Walt Disney World theme parks.

Disney announced the ban Thursday, saying smoking areas will no longer be present inside Walt Disney World or Disneyland theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or Downtown Disney in California.

Designated smoking areas will be available outside the entrances of the areas listed above and at Disney Springs in Florida.

For guests who have room or dining reservations, smoking areas are also available at Disney Resort hotels.

Disney also announced that its stroller guidelines will change May 1.

"We are adjusting our guidelines on stroller sizes, which will require them to be no larger than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long," Disney said in its Parks Blog.

Stroller wagons will also no longer be permitted at Disney's theme parks.

"These updates are designed to help guest flow and ease congestion, making the parks more enjoyable for everyone," Disney said.

