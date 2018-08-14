Florida Hospital changes name to AdventHealth

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Hospital announced Tuesday that it's changing its name to AdventHealth.

Adventist Health System, the hospital's parent company, will also take on the new name.

Adventist Health System, based in Altamonte Springs, said the name will reflect a unified brand of its 1,000-plus locations, which include 80,000 team members across 10 states.

"We've been a part of the (Central Florida) community for 110 years," Florida Hospital President and CEO Daryl Tol said. "(Now,) we have a global footprint."

Tol said the company's goal continues to be to help the community be the healthiest it can be.

The organization is not changing its business structure.

“We are transforming to be a more consumer-focused health care system to better meet the needs of those we care for and the communities we serve,” said Terry Shaw, president/CEO for Adventist Health System. “Becoming AdventHealth allows us to be a fully integrated and distinguishable health system across all aspects of the care continuum, while also speaking to our Christian healing ministry, message of wholeness and our rich Seventh-day Adventist roots.”

In addition to the new name, Tol said AdventHealth will introduce a new genomic health center in 2019.

"Genomics is the future of medicine," he said. "You will be able to find which medications best interact with you based on your DNA and background."

The hospital also plans to showcase a new technology platform, allowing patients to receive care via their phones.

In September, a transition campaign featuring television and print ads will begin in various markets across the country.

The name change goes into effect Jan. 2, officials said. Changes to signage at hospitals and other facilities are also expected to take place in January.

Florida Hospital is ranked the No. 1 hospital in Orlando by US News and World Report.

Watch News 6 for further updates from 4-7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.