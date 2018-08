ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A Volusia County hospital damaged during Hurricane Irma will soon be no more.

Florida Hospital said its former Oceanside Hospital is going to be demolished.

The building is located on State Road A1A in Ormond Beach.

Officials initially said they wanted to reopen the facility in 18 months, but now say wind and water damage from the storm was too severe.

A timetable for the demolition has not been released.

