Florida man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while fishing

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida man is being treated for flesh-eating bacteria he contracted while fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Mike Walton told WFTS-TV that he was stuck by a fish hook Saturday while fishing about 20 miles off the coast of Palm Harbor. He later went to a hospital, where he received antibiotics for his hand, which had started swelling.

Walton said that by Easter Sunday, there were black bubbles growing on his injured hand. He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where infectious disease doctors began treating him.

He said doctors considered amputating his arm, but were able to remove the bacteria.

Walton said he's expected to be released from the hospital Thursday and will be on antibiotics for a month.

