Fraternity hosts race to benefit high school students bound for college

High school students in the Young Men of Distinction Program along with brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha Orlando Graduate Chapter. (Image courtesy of Lincoln Haynes)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity brothers from the Orlando Graduate Chapter are hosting an inaugural 5k/10k this Sunday to raise funds that will help Central Florida high school students go to college.

The family-friendly event, called the Phrozen Jewel Run, is open to all and will be held Sunday at 8 a.m. at Jay Blanchard Park on Dean Road in Orlando.

The mission of the race is to educate and create community bonds between target groups and health care providers. It’s also an opportunity to provide a preventative method for the reduction of cardiovascular disease through exercise.

All of the proceeds from the race will go toward the fraternity’s youth program aimed at mentoring high school students, preparing them for college and teaching them life skills to be successful in this growing world. The program is called Young Men of Distinction. This falls under the fraternity’s initiatives, Go-to-High-School, Go-to-College. Read more about the program here.

Organizer Lincoln Haynes told News 6 the inaugural run/race is very important.

“It brings the community together twofold. This event helps promote health and the money raised by this event helps fund YMOD’s modules, trips and the scholarship fund,” said Haynes.

Participants are encouraged to sign up and register in advance for the race. Click here to register.

The event is being organized by the fraternity’s educational foundation called the Hankins/Johnson Education Foundation. It’s a part of the fraternity’s Orlando Graduate Chapter Delta Xi Lambda.

Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African-Americans, was founded on the campus of Cornell University on Dec. 4, 1906 by seven men who recognized the need for brotherhood among African-American men on campus and throughout the country.

