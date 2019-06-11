Here's how to donate blood in honor of Pulse victims, survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. - In the aftermath of the Pulse tragedy that left 49 people dead and dozens more wounded, blood was absolutely crucial in saving lives.

Now, almost three years later, blood donations still play a vital role in modern medicine in mass casualty events and otherwise.

OneBlood is hosting a series of drives across Central Florida in honor of those who were affected by the nightclub attack. The hope is that generous locals will line up to donate the same way they did on June 12, 2016.

[RELATED: Remebering the Pulse shooting victims | Survivor describes moment officers looking for Pulse gunman fired at him]

Dozens of drives will be hosted now until June 27. Participants will receive a free wellness checkup and a Pulse remembrance T-shirt, while supplies last.

Anyone 16 or older can donate blood as long as they are in good health and meet certain requirements.

To find a donation center or Big Red Bus near you, click here.

