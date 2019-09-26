Here's how to get your flu shot for free this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's flu season again already. Can you believe it?

News 6 is working with Centra Care locations all over Central Florida to bring back its annual free flu shot events and provide flu information to the community.

The events begin Wednesday with an afternoon phone bank that will be held to answer viewers' questions about flu season and this year's vaccine. Centra Care nurses will be taking calls from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The number to call in to the phone bank is 888-436-6665.

The nurses will be able to answer questions and offer information about the following topics:

The differences between a regular cold and the flu

Flu symptoms and when to go to the doctor

How to treat the flu and minimize symptoms

How to prevent getting sick, even with a flu shot

How to keep your school-age children healthy

Then, on the following days, you can get your free flu shot and visit the News 6 tent at any of the locations listed below for games, giveaways and information on staying healthy:

Oct. 9 at the Winter Park Centra Care

Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Where: 3099 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792

Contact this location: 407-951-6302

Oct. 17 at the Sanford Centra Care

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Where: 4451 W. First St., Sanford, FL 32771

Contact this location: 407-330-3412

Oct. 23 at the Centra Care University

Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Where: 11550 University Blvd., Orlando, FL 32817

Contact this location: 407-384-0080

