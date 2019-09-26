Here's how to get your flu shot for free this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's flu season again already. Can you believe it?
News 6 is working with Centra Care locations all over Central Florida to bring back its annual free flu shot events and provide flu information to the community.
The events begin Wednesday with an afternoon phone bank that will be held to answer viewers' questions about flu season and this year's vaccine. Centra Care nurses will be taking calls from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The number to call in to the phone bank is 888-436-6665.
The nurses will be able to answer questions and offer information about the following topics:
- The differences between a regular cold and the flu
- Flu symptoms and when to go to the doctor
- How to treat the flu and minimize symptoms
- How to prevent getting sick, even with a flu shot
- How to keep your school-age children healthy
Then, on the following days, you can get your free flu shot and visit the News 6 tent at any of the locations listed below for games, giveaways and information on staying healthy:
Oct. 9 at the Winter Park Centra Care
Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Where: 3099 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792
Contact this location: 407-951-6302
Oct. 17 at the Sanford Centra Care
Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Where: 4451 W. First St., Sanford, FL 32771
Contact this location: 407-330-3412
Oct. 23 at the Centra Care University
Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Where: 11550 University Blvd., Orlando, FL 32817
Contact this location: 407-384-0080
