Judge orders 3-year-old Florida boy to undergo chemo

TAMPA, Fla. - Court-ordered chemotherapy treatment will resume Thursday for a 3-year-old boy who is battling cancer, WTSP-TV reported.

A Hillsborough County judge on Wednesday ordered the parents of Noah McAdams to provide him with chemo treatment, which is expected to last 28 days.

According to Florida law, the state can mandate medical treatment for a child in a life-or-death situation.

Doctors diagnosed McAdams with leukemia last month. He has been through one round of chemotherapy at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

His parents believed the chemotherapy would do more harm than good, so they took him to Kentucky to look for alternative treatments. They wanted to use CBD oil, fresh foods, Alkaline water and other measures to treat him.

The Florida Department of Children and Families put Noah in the custody of his grandparents.

The judge heard from three doctors and decided chemotherapy was the best option.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.