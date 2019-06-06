Knowing signs of memory loss can help detect Alzheimer's Disease

It's hard to know if someone is experiencing every day forgetfulness or if it could be something more.

David Huckabee, vice president of programs of the Central and North Florida chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, came on the News 6 at Nine show to explain the difference.

Huckabee said there are signs to look for that can indicate if someone is simply being forgetful or if they are suffering from memory loss that could indicate Alzheimer's Disease.

Resources for caregivers and patients can be found at Alz.org and a 24 hour hotline is available at 1-800-727-3900.

Watch the full interview with Huckabee at the top of this story.

