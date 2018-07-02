Limit risk of mosquito-borne disease with these steps

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida's frequent rain and hot temperatures are a huge welcome mat for annoying mosquitoes. Besides itchy bite marks the flying pests also can bring with them diseases to humans and animals.

Volusia County health officials said that this summer two cases of eastern equine encephalitis have been confirmed in a horse and a donkey. Several sentinel chicken flocks and an emu also have tested positive for EEE infection.

There are no reported equine encephalitis infection cases in humans, but the risk of transmission has increased, Volusia health officials said.

In some countries, mosquitoes are also known to carry the Zika and West Nile viruses and cause dengue fever.

The Florida Department of Health recommends following these tips for visitors and residents to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and biting.

