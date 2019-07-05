Oviedo teen vows to run 150 miles to raise money for cancer patient

OVIEDO, Fla. - An Oviedo 13-year-old is working to get results for his best friend's mother, one mile at a time.

Campbell Hendrix is vowing to run 150 miles in hopes of raising money to help Amanda Raffenaud.

Raffenaud, who is the mother of Hendrix's best friend Luke, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

Hendrix says while he doesn't have a passion for running, he knew he had to do something to help.

"I was completely shocked. How can a 13-year-old boy have such a generous spirit? I was speechless. It's hard to receive a gift like that. It really is," Raffenaud says.

Hendrix says nearly 100 people have signed up to donate. If he reaches his goal of running 150 miles, he will raise just over $11,000.

