Marion County health officials encouraging people to get vaccinated for hepatitis A

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health is encouraging anyone who has not done so to get vaccinated for hepatitis A.

Health officials said the county has seen 44 new cases of the disease since the start of January.

There was only one case of hepatitis A in the county in each year from 2015 to 2017.

The department of health released a list of dates and locations to get the immunization:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5 at the Union Baptist Church at 19976 SW 110th Place in Dunnellon

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 5 at the AMEX Food and Deli at 125 NW 110th Ave. in Ocala

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16 at the Brother’s Keeper Soup Kitchen at 435 NW Second St. in Ocala

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 27 at the Department of Health in Marion County at 1801 SE 32nd Ave. in Ocala

For more information about hepatitis A, click this link.



